Andrew Tate Admits To Not Having Cancer 

The controversial social media influencer, Andrew Tate tweets that he is not suffering from cancer. This is after a number of allegations that the influencer is recently diagnosed with the disease. A number of people rejoiced when they initially heard that he has cancer.

According to the Daily Mail, Tate apparently has an upper right lung lesion, which has been called a “severe health problem,” according to medical records from his doctors in Dubai and Romania. The lesion may be an indication of a carcinoid tumour, a rare and slow-growing kind of cancer, according to his doctor.

Andrew Tate’s spokesperson stated, ‘no official diagnosis is confirmed and he is in good shape and is staying strong. His doctors have requested that he returns to Dubai for further testing. Andrew has not demanded this.”

Andrew Tate cancer free

I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out. pic.twitter.com/VpLHWp20Fg — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 4, 2023

The dubbed misogynist influencer then tweeted about his medical status. The post contains a photo of him shirtless to show that he is active and working out. He claims that he has an 8L lung capacity, which is similar to an Olympic athlete. Then, he states that his lungs have zero damage from smoking.

So is sex trafficking women and stealing their money and being an abusive asshole. That's pretty disgusting — PNP (@portnewspartner) March 4, 2023

- Advertisement -

The comments section of his post is a clash of his haters and his fans. His fans state that they are happy with the good news regarding his health. Furthermore, they added that those who are hoping for him to die in a horrible cancerous death should reevaluate their lives.

Nevertheless, those that are against him are talking about his alleged crimes. The person then adds that Tate is an abusive person, implying that he deserves it.

this is why i log on — Peter Falls (@realpeterfalls) March 5, 2023

- Advertisement -

A Twitter user states that Tate needs to be thinking about getting out of prison and proving that he is innocent. Regardless, he is posting photos all over social media in a “ballerina” pose bragging about his lung capacity.

oh my god this is the most cringe thing ive read all day thanks for the laugh — Peggy ×͜×( fan account Elon don't s word me) (@alisvolatproprr) March 5, 2023

Despite the hate, Tate superfans are also stating their piece in the comments section. A long tweet depicting the person’s admiration for Tate citing that he is the fan’s world. Other netizens find it repulsive and are thinking that this superfan’s remarks are simply a joke.

Read More News

Related Posts