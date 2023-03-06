Heartbreaking: 17th season marks end of The Rachael Ray Show.

The Rachael Ray Show will come to an end with its 17th season.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working on daytime television with Rachael.

“However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

“My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution.

“That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios,” she added.

“Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

“When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a game-changer in the daytime space.

She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,” Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures said.

“We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family.” CBS Media Ventures said about the end of the Rachael Ray show.

During the pandemic

NOTE: Rachael Ray on the set of her famous talk show. Screengrab from YouTube

