Anti-LGBTQ sentiments skyrocket

Protests, threats, and violence against the queer community have skyrocketed as documented by two recently released reports that demonstrate the mounting anti-LGBTQ radicalism all over America.

An account from the Anti-Defamation League and the LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD shows there have been over 350 episodes of aggravation, destruction, and attacks from June 2022 to April 2023, which matches with a rise in pomposity and lawmaking aiming at the LGBTQ+ community.

Anti-LGBTQ Sentiments Attack on Freedom?

“Extremists, including elected officials, must be held accountable for inciting violence and using vile rhetoric against marginalized people who just want to live in safety and peace,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“Targeting people for who they are, or for their race and faith, is an attack on fundamental freedoms, and the health and well-being of all in our country,” Ellis added.

Anti-drag

From June 2022 to May 2023, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue report recorded 203 incidents that targeted drag events online and offline.

The report found an increase in incidences where online anti-drag commentary led to offline activity.

While such reports are focused on defending LGBT rights, in the UK and the US there is a breakup among the LGBT.

The LGB Alliance, for example, is a British advocacy group founded in the UK in 2019, in opposition to the policies of LGBT rights charity Stonewall on transgender issues.

The video below also shows there is a trend among the group to divide. After the divide, they are at war in some cases. Hence, it is not only the anti-LGBT movement that is attacking them.

According to a report, these threats are being carried out by not just anti-LGBTQ+ groups but also neo-fascist, white supremacist, parental rights, and Christian nationalist groups.

The lines are now getting even more blurred among the groups with some accusing black activists who are against the transgenderism or LGBTQ movement as ‘white supremacists’.

