Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have ‘ups and downs’ but are making their marriage work

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have encountered challenges in their marriage one year after their wedding but are committed to making their relationship work.

A source reveals that despite ups and downs, the couple undeniably loves each other very much and is determined to overcome any difficulties.

Making their marriage work

According to the source, the pair is “determined to make their marriage work” despite being the subject of split rumours.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, initially connected when he appeared in the music video for her song “Slumber Party” in 2016. In September 2021, they announced their engagement, just two months before Spears’ 13-year conservatorship ended.

Legal expert Mina Sirkin explained that a prenuptial agreement would be required before their marriage due to the conservatorship. Asghari has been a strong supporter of Spears during her legal battles and publicly celebrated her legal victory in November 2021.

Prenuptial agreement before marriage

According to the Los Angeles-based attorney, if the couple does get married, there will be a long process of forming a prenuptial agreement first.

She noted that the conservatorship wouldn’t prevent Spears from getting married “unless the judge determines she does not have the capacity to do so.”

They exchanged vows in June, wearing a custom gown by Donatella Versace. However, a month before the wedding, the couple announced that Spears had a miscarriage.

Deep love and amazing marriage

Despite occasional split rumours, the couple remains happily married, with a source affirming their deep love and amazing marriage. It was reported earlier this year that the pair were seen without their wedding rings.

Alongside speculations about their marital status, Spears has faced accusations regarding her well-being, but Asghari has consistently supported her and emphasized her control over her own life and decisions.

In an Instagram Story, the ‘Toxic’ singer shared that it made her sick to her stomach that it is even legal for people to make up stories that she had almost died.

