Ariana Grande Shares Valentines Photo With Husband

Ariana Grande, the famous Nickelodeon star turned world renown pop artist has shared photos of her and her husband during valentines day. For some of Ariana Grande’s calibur, any photos released on the internet are bound to make strong waves.

Seventeen.com reports that the couple was hitched in 2021. Their largely private relationship is one of the key factors drawing so much attention to this article. She and her spouse caused controversy the previous year by sharing a Valentine’s Day photo online. This year, the more candid photo has caught the attention of many.

Ariana Grande’s valentines photo

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez celebrate Valentine’s Day in new photo. 💕 pic.twitter.com/dqhNnwgCUk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 15, 2023

The superstar has over 300 million followers on Instagram. Furthermore, she has a strong base of loyal fans. The “Thank U, Next” singer has also dabbled in acting as she was featured alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “Don’t Look Up” which is available on Netflix.

Yall beg for less makeup pics from celebs and when yall get it. They get dragged to hell. pic.twitter.com/T7RAiZA201 — kankankan (@janjanj88633998) February 15, 2023

Netizens are questioning that Ariana Grande looks “older” now. Her fans were quick to defend her. Many claim that this is due to the fact that she is not wearing heavy makeup on her. The current trend is to endorse women to not wear makeup, and when they don’t they get “dragged.” This is expressed by a fan.

Meanwhile you can’t even buy flowers for yourself — Darshan (@Darshsrad) February 15, 2023

Disgruntled fans attacked another pop singer, Taylor Swift out of nowhere. It has been clear that their respective fan base have repeatedly tried to put the two successful women against each other. It is still unclear if the two singers are actually feuding or not.

Me when I’m obsessed with Nicki and have a mental illness — ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇss ᴅɪᴀɴᴀ ᵖⁱⁿᵏᵖʳⁱⁿᵗ ᵒᵘᵗˢᵒˡᵈ ᵇⁱᵗᶜʰ (@dramazprint) February 15, 2023

Another fan attacked famous rapper, Nicki Minaj stating that she also has not posted any photos with her husband. This could mean that some celebrities are not comfortable showing their personal lives on social media. Nicki fans attacked said Ariana fan calling them “mentally ill.”

Some are in confusion as some fans are mentioning music celebrities that are not related to them. As an illustration, consider how vastly different singers Ariana Grande is from Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. They have specific skills at what they do and each has their own specialised genre.

