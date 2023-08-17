Patriotic users tells Australian woman to leave after she was triggered at the abundance of American flags 

The American flag is the symbol of freedom and pride according to the average American. However, there are those who dislike the flag stating that it is a form of oppression or the symbol of what is wrong in the world. Despite this, it is still the flag of relatively the greatest countries on earth and respect to the flag should be necessary.

According to the Daily Mail, a young Australian residing in the U.S. is facing criticism from Americans after she voices her disapproval of the widespread presence of American flags. Mia Chloe’s TikTok video shows her walking down a suburban street, where she expresses her objection to what she perceives as an overwhelming demonstration of patriotism.

She states that this isn’t normal in Australia, and that not many in her country of origin would not see their flags as much. Furthermore, she admits to not even knowing what her country’s flag even looks like. The woman adds that she feels that it might have some stars on it.

Patriotic users angry at Australian woman and tells her to leave

In addition to this, conservative Twitter page, Clown World even states that she should return to Australia if she is uncomfortable with the abundance of American flags. Furthermore, even Australians are denying her being the same as them. An X user was joking that they would gladly give her to their neighbours New Zealand.

Another Australian user states that living in Switzerland, they would obviously see the country’s flag everywhere. Furthermore, it makes them happy to see another country being proud of their own flag. This somewhat was touching for some Swiss users as they agree with the X user’s point.

However, there are some users in agreement with the woman. They state that in Europe, the obsession of flags are not as severe as they are in America. Furthermore, Americans are telling users like that to not come to their country. A user states that they can just stay in Europe and they would be okay with it.

