Biden Administration: They Didn’t Notice The Chinese “Spy” Balloons

Joe Biden is currently under a lot of heat for this new scandal. Republicans are openly against their current President for their late response towards the foreign object breaching American soil.

Biden vs the Chinese balloons

According to a political site, the Chinese surveillance balloons passed over the United States at least three times during the previous administration, notably over Florida and Texas, the unnamed defence official told Fox News. This assertion has been denied by the former president and his senior security and defence officials, but the Biden official pointed out that the balloons weren’t discovered until after he left office.

The unnamed official stated, “These balloons are all part of a PRC fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations, which have also violated the sovereignty of other countries.” The official then added that the balloons are “often undertaken at the direction of the People’s Liberation Army.”

Netizen comments about Biden’s reaction to the Chinese Balloons

Biden handled the balloon situation perfectly. China wasn’t able to collect any data, we collected Intel on them, and it was shot down over water. Great job by Biden and the military. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 5, 2023

Democrat supporters openly complemented Joe Biden on his efforts towards the situation. The netizen stated that the Biden administration managed to collect all the data regarding the balloons and shot it down before it was able to collect data on American soil.

Wondering when Special Furries take over for Special Forces……think of the terror they'll create for the Chi-Comm military machine. — Woke Mafia Consigliere of La Familia Biden (@JakeOcean21) February 5, 2023

Republicans fought back the netizen by posting photos of alleged US Military officials in their weird fetish gear. While posting a compilation of these photos, the netizen stated “good job, military.” This is true under the Biden administration where they are hiring all types of people for the military when Republicans think that those who are strictly professional should be hired.

Does anyone really want China Joe Biden at the helm when China is the enemy? Why did Joe & Woke Gen. Milley let the balloon enter US airspace, fly over the Aleutians, over Alaska, Canada, Montana, spying all the way to the S. Carolina coast?

Answer: Blowing in the Wind — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 5, 2023

There were other Twitter users that spread anti-China rhetoric. Republican supporters are accusing Joe Biden of allying with China. Lou Dobbs, who is a prominent talk host with over 2 million followers on Twitter questioned why the military allowed the balloon to fly over the United States and the answer given by the government was not satisfactory.

Any evidence to support this claim? Or did you just fall for a basic and very simplistic misinformation campaign? — Independents in. (@Laird_Bruce) February 5, 2023

Democrat supporters questioned Dobbs about Donald Trump’s time. They claimed that during Trump’s presidency these balloons were all over the United States and they were not shot down. However, Republicans immediately responded to this user asking for proof as the balloons were not a hot topic in the media during Trump’s rule.

Imagine someone not realizing the potential danger in a Chinese "weather balloon". Darwin at your door. — joyluck (@jluck7220) February 5, 2023

Others claimed that the balloon is just a weather balloon and everyone is just worked up about it. Comments responding to this claim is that regardless what it is, it’s still dangerous as another country is sending a device over American soil.

Democrats and Republicans will continue to fight on this topic as during Trump’s time, America had issues with China and now under Biden’s administration there is an all out war against Russia. Democrats would often point fingers to Republicans’ claim that Trump is allying with the Russians and the Republicans would claim that Biden is allies with China.

