Megan Fox attends Pre-Grammy party with concussion and broken wrist

Hollywood star Megan Fox injured herself this week but she still appeared at a pre-Grammys party looking fabulous. She posted on Instagram that she suffered a broken wrist and a concussion. The Jennifer’s Body actress said that despite her injuries, she was “off the plan” and headed “straight to a Grammys party.”

Pink Cast For Fox

The party is the one held each year by Clive Davis. Fox looked stunning in a strapless red gown while posing against a white backdrop. On Thursday, February 2, the Transformers star had previously updated fans about her injury. On Instagram, she posted a photo of her arm in a hot pink cast while resting on white sheets.

She captioned the shot, “Made a list of 16 reasons why I deserve this.” No further details were added. Fox briefly removed her bright-hued cast for the eye-catching Instagram photos.

Stunning outfit

She sported Hollywood curls with her brunette locks that were arranged in a side part. Fox wore an Alexis Mabille-designed satin corset dress and she was styled by Maeve Reilly. The outfit featured a deep neckline to highlight Fox’s cleavage and cinched at her tiny waistline.

- Advertisement -

The outfit dipped and gathered at her hips, highlighting her curves as it fell into a modest train.

Fox, who was formerly married to Brian Austin Green, rocked a long white, almond-shaped manicure for the event.

In one photo, Machine Gun Kelly stood next to the star, wearing a black suit over a sparkly silver turtleneck. Fox did not reveal how she got injured but many fans speculated in the comments section that she got injured while filming a movie called Subservience.

Support for Kelly

The actress attended the events to support Kelly as his “Mainstream Sellout” record is nominated for Best Rock Album.

In November 2022, when the 32-year-old’s first Grammy nomination broke, Fox was elated and posted about it via Instagram Stories.

- Advertisement -

“WOW congratulations to my Grammy-nominated fiancé and hottest Edward Scissorhands cosplayer,” she wrote.

As for the songwriter, whose real name is Colson Baker, he added, “call me what you want as long as it starts with ‘grammy nominated’ 🤘🏼 I LOVE YOU.”

In 2021, the musician blasted the Grammys for snubbing him, asking via Twitter at the time “wtf [was] wrong with” the Recording Academy.

Kelly told Laverne Cox while attending over the weekend that he is “always pretty uncomfortable” at awards shows.

“I am here ultimately to be a barrier breaker and an outlier and with that comes a lot of lessons that must be learned and a very long journey,” the actor noted. “If I skipped a lot of steps on the ladder, I wouldn’t have experienced the lows and highs.”

Soulmates

- Advertisement -

Since 2020, the “Bloody Valentine” singer and Fox have been together, with Kelly getting down on one knee two years later.

“Meeting him, it [was] like meeting [my] own soul’s reflection,” Fox told British GQ ahead of their engagement. “I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa.

“I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking,” she continued in the October 2021 interview. “But then you meet the person that completes that for you.”

Read More News

Related Posts