Madonna, the legendary Vogue singer has gotten in the headlines again with her appearance at the Grammys. She presented a speech right before Sam Smith’s controversial show and commended all the “rebels” in forging a new path while getting backlash for it.

According to the NYPost, she stated, “I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know all you troublemakers out there, you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed.”

Regardless of what was said, most fans noticed that her face looks different. She looks youthful for her age and fans couldn’t recognize her. On top of that, she was wearing a short blazer showing off her legs and makeup that is generally worn by younger women.

Unfortunately, fans did not take her “new look” well. Many are against her acting young solely because of her age. She is an artist, and artists tend to be vain. Furthermore, she has always been a rebel since her early days back in the 1980s, it’s pretty clear that she wouldn’t stop now.

Twitter fans react to Madonna’s face

There is no Madonna, only Zuul — PrivatePrickles (@PrivatePrickles) February 6, 2023

Tim Young, who is a Twitter famous comedian and political commentator jokingly said that she looks 2,700 years old and that she is a vampire. A netizen replied to his tweet by stating that she is “Zuul” which is a type of dinosaur that is typically found in Montana during the prehistoric age.

Evolve as in embalmed? — HeidiBetaBot (@tanglewoodbriar) February 6, 2023

Others stated that it was fine when she was shocking during her early days. Now that she is older, she has to rebrand because if she continues to act as she always does, it is “off putting” and “weird.” A reply asking if she either evolved or is embalmed was made.

Lol – You actually look at Madonna and want to take injections to look like THAT?

She’s the best advertisement against all of that mess. — Betsy 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) February 6, 2023

There were fans that supported her actions and stated that ageism is a common attack for older women in the music industry. The fan added “God bless god bless her for still being able to entertain us at 65. However, the replies to that comment are not too kind, another Twitter user said that her alleged botox injections should be the exact reason why it is not a good example for older women.

Yea…and if tim young thinks he looks good for 70…he's wrong on that too. — 5G Boosted Maneka 🇺🇲 🥃💃🏾🔶️⚽️ (@machar131) February 6, 2023

Another fan defended the pop star saying that she was able to sell out 600,000 tickets within 15 minutes. This is due to the fact that over the years she has created a solid fan base through her iconic music. There are those that mocked Tim Young for being old as well and that he shouldn’t make comments like these.

At the end of the day, Madonna is still a pop singer. She has always challenged the norms and will continue to do so. Whether she is a good role model for the older generation or today’s generation is another subject to be debated on. As long as she has supporters, she will continue to do as such.

