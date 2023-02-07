Fans upset that Aaron Carter left out of Grammys 2023 In Memoriam tribute

The late singer Aaron Carter was left out of the moving Grammys in memoriam tribute which pay respects to many musical icons lost over the past year. On November 5, 2022, the former child pop star, known for his albums Aaron’s Party and LØVË, passed on at 34.

A number of artists were remembered during the 2023 memoriam segment. Kacey Musgraves sang a haunting rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter to honour Loretta Lynn.

Quavo and Maverick City Music performed his latest song “Without You” for Migos rapper Takeoff. Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt performed “Songbird” for Christine McVie.

During the in memoriam performances, additional names and faces flashed on the screen behind them.

Carter was listed in the physical copy of the Grammys program

Though Carter was not included in the televised segment, People confirms he was listed under the memoriam section in the physical copy of the Grammys program.

Nevertheless, fans of the singer flocked to Twitter to show their outrage that Carter, who died on Nov. 5, 2022, was left out of the ceremony.

“Since the Grammys chose not include Aaron Carter’s picture while tributing the passed away singers. I’ll just post my own mini tribute because that’s so sad. Rest In Peace Aaron Carter #Grammys2023,” one person tweeted along with a portrait of the singer.

“Okay but the #Grammys leaving #Aaroncarter out of the (in memoriam) tribute has me pissed! wtf!?!?” a second person wrote.

“Why the heck wasn’t Aaron carter included in the memoriam part of the #GRAMMYs ??? That was cold,” a third said.

“They really snubbed Aaron Carter during the death tributes at the Grammys. Just wow. Not impressed. #Aaroncarter#GRAMMYs,” another added.

“Genuinely don’t understand why Aaron Carter was left out of the in memoriam.. he completely changed the teen pop music game, broke so many records, and truly paved the way for so many young pop stars that followed him. #GRAMMYs,” one more agreed.

“Hey #GRAMMYs, f–k you for not including Aaron Carter in the memoriam!!! That’s f–king disrespectful,” someone said, with another agreeing, “They’re definitely wrong for leaving Aaron Carter off. He had hits.”

He gained fame in the 90s and early 2000s

The late Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy’s Nick Carter. He rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000.

His early hits included “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and his cover of The Strangeloves’ “I Want Candy.” Aaron opened on tour for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears before embarking on his first solo tour in 2000.

The singer was found dead at his Los Angeles home. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Carter faced addiction in recent years.

Nick Carter has yet to publicly address his brother’s exclusion, but Aaron’s on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, seemingly reacted.

Carter leaves a son and his ex-fiancé

Although she didn’t address the Grammys directly, Martin posted a tribute of her own on her Instagram story on Sunday night, shortly after the segment aired. She and Carter share one young son.

Aaron’s siblings, Nick and sister Angel, honoured their late brother’s memory by raising money in support of mental health, with proceeds benefiting the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children’s Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.

