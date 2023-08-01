Biden now has a 60% disapproval rate, Twitter users blaming uncertain economy on him 

Unfortunately for the Democrats, Joe Biden’s disapproval rate is at 60%, while only 40% of Americans are supporting him. Furthermore, it appears that a portion of Twitter users are blaming the President for the current state of the economy. This is also coupled with the number of social issues regarding race and gender ideology.

According to CBS News, Americans are feeling the heat of high prices, leaving them far from comforted. Many describe the economy as “uncertain,” “struggling,” and far from improvement. Furthermore, skepticism lingering after recent years of turmoil and recession concerns are not helping.

Job market sentiment remains relatively positive, but people are feeling the pinch as their wages fail to keep up with rising costs. Following that, higher electric bills and heat waves forcing people indoors further dampen their mood. Even though the rate of inflation may be slowing, the impact of previous price hikes is still evident.

Biden has a LOW approval rate, conservatives HAPPY

Furthermore, it seems that even Trump has a higher approval rate in comparison to Biden. Currently, his approval rates are still quite low at 46% , but a few percentage higher than the current President.

"Record job growth and recovery" 😂🤡 — ManifestDestiny (@TheSoleWitness) July 30, 2023

Conservatives do not believe that Biden has helped with the economic recovery and growth since the Covid-19 pandemic. Following that, there are a number of debates among Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the validity of the President’s economic skills.

Do you pay attention to the recalculated economic numbers that release? — Ignorant Capitalist 🇺🇸 ™ (@IgnoramousC) July 30, 2023

Democrats are stating that Biden is helping the American economy and that the country is at its strongest in the last 20 years. However, conservatives state that the calculations need to be redone as they feel the data is severely skewed.

People are losing their jobs and no amount of spin or ignoring the stories can hide it. Not surprised by the low numbers. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) July 30, 2023

Furthermore, Americans are losing their jobs under the current regime. Republicans are not showing any ounce of surprise when it comes to the reduction of support for the President. They claim that the Democrats are spinning and turning the stories in order to make them look good.

Lol, groceries keep going up. Gas keeps going up again. But yes economy is doing good. Maybe for the rich but not for the person that has to buy their food. — Alex Hernandez-Santiago (@AlexHdzSnt) July 30, 2023

Twitter users are arguing with each other on whether he is a good President or not. On one hand, his supporters claim that the economy is doing good. However, those who do not support him claim that prices are increasing frequently, while wages are barely catching up to the inflation that is ongoing.

