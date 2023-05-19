Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford call it quits

It was reported by Page Six that Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford has broken up. The singer’s rep told the outlet on Wednesday that it has been confirmed that both singers split amicably and remain good friends.

The last time the former couple were seen together was since Coachella in April. They were spotted keeping a low profile at the music festival in Indio, California. During the Met Gala in May, Eilish attended the event without Rutherford.

Romance For Eilish Sparked In October

Eilish and Rutherford were first linked romantically in October when TMZ photographed the two looking loved up inside a vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood. The pair looked comfortable together but there was no sign of any PDA so at that time the relationship status was not clear.

The couple were seen smooching outside of Lal Mirch Indian restaurant in Studio City in the midst of a sweet embrace later that month.

When the PDA went viral online, the two then became Instagram official with a photo of them wearing a couple’s Halloween costume poking fun at the criticism of their age gap. Eilish, 21, dressed as a baby with big eyelashes and a pink bonnet while Rutherford, 31 had a balding head of gray hair and old man outfit.

Locking Rutherford down

“Yeah, I do [have a boyfriend now],” Eilish told Vanity Fair via Elle. “And it’s really cool, and I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***r alive, but pulled his ….”

The photo above is from Instagram

