BLACK man PUNCHES White WOMAN in the face for saying “CHILL PILL” 

The stories of people misbehaving on the subways are reaching an all time high. A number of Twitter users are calling out AOC for blindsiding the main issue, which is a safety one. Furthermore, it appears that a large number of women, regardless of their race, are getting assaults of all kinds on the subway. It went to a point where users state that AOC should return to her bartending days.

According to the New York Post, the unsettling incident, which has amassed 2.4 million views on TikTok, took place in 2021 aboard a D train. However, specific details regarding the exact date and location remain elusive.

The footage captures a disturbing sequence wherein a man looms over a seated woman. His voice full of anger demands that she, “Say it to my face now! Tell me to take a chill pill! Say the words, ‘chill pill’.” Expressing shock at the unfolding scene, the individual recording the incident exclaims, “You’re completely out of control! She’s a female!”

Furthermore, it seems that the conservatives in America are resurfacing these videos from time and time again to make a point. Their point is that there are people behaving like this in public, and there should be an authoritative figure to deal with this matter. There are other countless incidents that are still happening in America, with no one to help the actual victims.

Twitter users react to the Black man punching a White woman in the face

You can see clear as day on his face that he understands this too — John Doyle (@ComradeDoyIe) May 10, 2023

- Advertisement -

The video is resurfacing again on Twitter after a Christian conservative content creator by the name of @ComradeDoyIe. He states that if nothing is done, the woman will resent the White man, but if the White man steps in, he would get whacked like no tomorrow due to it being a racial issue. This sentiment seems to be gaining popularity among Twitter users.

to court… because they were sued for being a “Good Samaritan” and then had their character and career destroyed because they stood up to evil. The US is like this. A certain demographic is not able to intervene and must take all the abuse thrown at them, willfully. — Jay Krep (@J_Kr3p) May 10, 2023

Now, Twitter users state that the media is blind towards those who commit crimes simply due to their race. A user states that all the good men are gone due to them standing up towards evil, only for them to lose everything afterwards. It seems that many White Americans say that their White Privilege is nowhere to be found.

It's corporate media alongside corrupt governments stirring things up. Stop being pawns for their false narratives. Everyone is an individual and should be treated as such. They don't want that though. They know if the people are dividend they are easier to control. — Adoody Tïppiz 🏳️‍🌈 (@ZipppityDooDa) May 10, 2023

- Advertisement -

Some are stating that behavior like this is contributing to the rise in racism among Americans. Following that, another user responds by saying that the government is breaking apart Americans from being cordial with each other. The user then alleges that it is a plot that the government has over people in order to keep them in place. However, this statement is merely a conspiracy theory and is not something that should be taken seriously.

Read More News







Related Posts