Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child at the age of 79

Robert De Niro revealed something surprising during his recent interview with ET Canada while talking about his upcoming film About My Father. The conversation was about fatherhood and the 79-year-old told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair that he believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” despite sometimes having “to be stern about stuff.”

De Niro On parenting

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Then, when Blair said, “I know you have six kids,” De Niro corrected her, saying, “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he revealed.

The gender of the baby and the identity of the mother have not been revealed. However, the current girlfriend of De Niro, Tiffany Chen was seen with a baby bump during a dinner date last month.

De Niro does not see himself as a “cool dad” despite Sebastian Maniscalo who portrays De Niro’s son in the film, calling his character Salvo a cool dad.

Big family

De Niro has six children, excluding his latest baby. With his first ex-wife Diahanne Abbott, he shares a daughter Drena, 51 and a son Raphael, 46. He welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27 in 1995 with former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith.

De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower, reported People.

The Godfather actor is also a grandfather. He said that the best part of being a parent or grandparent can do is push their kids to reach for their dreams.

