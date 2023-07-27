Britney Spears thought she was pregnant again due to nausea

Britney Spears recently experienced nausea during a trip to Mexico, which initially led her to believe she might be pregnant again.

However, she realized that it was likely due to spending too much time in the sun.

Not pregnant

In an Instagram post, the 41-year-old singer mentioned that being under the sun for an extended period affected her, but she was determined to enjoy her time outdoors after feeling confined during her 13-year conservatorship.

She has been focusing on her well-being, including juicing, to feel clearer and better. During her vacation, Spears indulged in delicious food and wine, which she expressed made her gain some weight. She shared her intention to slim down, acknowledging the challenge of resisting tempting food, especially nachos.

Spears said that she lost 3 pounds in 5 days which is a lot. But she says she is not pregnant despite nausea felt during the Mexico trip.

Expanding the family

The pregnancy scare comes after Spears had previously announced her first pregnancy with her then-fiancé, Sam Asghari. Unfortunately, they later suffered a miscarriage, which was a heartbreaking experience for them. Despite the difficult moment, they expressed their desire to keep trying to expand their family.

Spears and Asghari eventually tied the knot at her mansion in California, but her two sons from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline, Sean Preston and Jayden James, did not attend the wedding and haven’t seen their mother for over a year. Kevin Federline announced his plans to move to Hawaii with their sons, and Spears consented to the move in a letter obtained by Page Six.

Spears has just released her latest single since 2016. She did a dance pop duet with will.i.am and it is called Mind Your Business. The Grammy-winning singer also announced the launch of her memoir The Woman In Me which is due to be released on October 24 this year.

The photo above is from Instagram

