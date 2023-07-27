Meghan & Harry missing Oprah’s b-day bash sparks “business over friendship” speculation

With all of the biggest stars present, Oprah Winfrey’s 69th birthday bash party was the event of the year, with the glaring absence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The couple’s absence from the gathering has raised the possibility that they were “shunned” on purpose.

Oprah’s birthday bash

Anastasia Beverly Hills, a skincare firm celebrating its 25th year, hosted Winfrey’s birthday celebration on January 29. Famous people attended the celebration of Winfrey with meaningful speeches and cake, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, and Sharon Stone.

Some have hypothesized that the reason for the missing invitation—as well as the fact that other prominent Hollywood figures are starting to distance themselves from the couple—results from a concern about the couple’s possible relationships with Prince William and Kate Middleton. This hesitation comes in response to the “Harry & Meghan” tell-all series’ scandal around the renowned couple.

Business over friendship?

The host of the outlet, Nichole Berlie, was informed by the senior story producer of NewsNation that money is the bottom line since major Hollywood figures wouldn’t risk their careers for a friendship.

- Advertisement -

She said: “Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there — won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan.”

Harry, Meghan, and Oprah

The royal couple had sat down for an interview with Winfrey in March 2021 and had asked her to their wedding before this happened.

The pair discussed their personal motivations for leaving the royal family with the talk show presenter throughout the conversation.

During their conversation, Meghan and Harry made a number of accusations, one of which was that a member of the Royal Family had allegedly questioned them inappropriately about the color of their unborn boy Archie.

With an audience of more than 7.1 million, the interview was one of the most watched in Oprah’s career.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Royal Family: No more biographies in the future, says royal expert

The photo above is a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts