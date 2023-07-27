Royal Family: No more biographies in the future, says royal expert

Following the tension between Prince William and Prince Harry that broke out after the release of Spare, the Royal Family is pondering whether to allow new biographies in the future.

The Royal Family is keeping an eye on Prince George’s relationship with his brothers.

They need to consider how George feels about his siblings. Christopher Andersen, a royal expert, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that George is under a lot of pressure and that he wants to know if he can rely on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the future. He has these two siblings who can support him, who can lessen the strain, and share some of the responsibility.

No more biographies

The author of The King: The Life of King Charles III, Andersen, observed that “by the same token, they don’t wanna feel left out. They do not want to feel abandoned in his shadow.

William, 41, and Princess Kate, with whom he has three children—George, 10; Charlotte, 8; and Louis, 5—are well aware of what may occur when the so-called “spare” sibling feels belittled.

- Advertisement -

“The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare,” Andersen told Us. “Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that.”

Royal Family sibling rivalries

The writer also said that the “family dynamic” between George and his younger siblings “is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family.”

Like all siblings, William and Harry, 38, have had their ups and downs. However, their lows were highlighted and even magnified when Harry released his 2023 memoir entitled Spare. In the book, he called William his “archnemesis” and described in meticulous detail how he felt being labeled the “spare” member of the royal line by his loved ones.

According to a source, Prince William was surprised by a sudden call, which came amid speculations that Harry was trying to get in touch with his brother to end their conflict. The Prince of Wales is said to have been unsure of how to react and doubtful about the possibility of peace.

No more books, no more reconciliation?

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Exes demand Britney Spears to cut out intimate details from her book

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts