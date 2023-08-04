Celine Dion: Sister says “We can’t find any medicine that works”

It was reported that Claudette Dion, the sister of Celine Dion revealed that the singer has been having difficulty getting adequate therapy for her stiff person syndrome diagnosis.

Despite working with leading researchers in the field, Celine Dion, who is 55 years old and a Grammy winner, has seen limited improvement in her health. Stiff person syndrome is a rare and progressive neurological disorder that results in stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs, affecting only about one in a million people.

Celine Dion – Deteriorating Health

No medication that works

Claudette Dion shared that they have not been able to find any medicine that works. Nevertheless, it was important to have hope.

As a consequence of the diagnosis, Celine Dion had to cancel her Courage World Tour, a decision deemed necessary to improve her chances of rehabilitation. Claudette Dion emphasized the importance of rest for Celine Dion, considering her constant drive to excel and be at the top of her game. Linda Dion, their sister, has moved into Celine Dion’s Las Vegas home to provide care for the renowned singer.

Having hope

Despite the lack of progress in the health condition of Celine Dion, the family remains hopeful for improvement. Celine Dion conveyed her deep disappointment when she cancelled over 40 tour dates due to her debilitating disorder in May. She acknowledged the difficulty of touring even at her best, expressing her determination not to give up and promising to return to the stage when she is truly ready.

Celine Dion revealed her diagnosis with the disease in December 2022 but had been grappling with health issues for a considerable period. In October 2021, she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to severe and persistent muscle spasms, eventually making a comeback, although it remains uncertain if and when she will be able to perform again.

