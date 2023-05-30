ChatGPT bungles defense of lawyer

Steven A. Schwartz, a New York lawyer belonging to Levidow, Levidow & Oberman law firm is in an embarrassing dilemma as he finds himself caught using nonexistent case files, all because he relied too much on ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Authentication?

Roberto Mata, filed a lawsuit against Avianca, alleging that he suffered an injury to his knee when a metal service cart hit him during a flight.

While injury claims are generally mundane, this particular case became intriguing when the airline tried to have it thrown out.

According to an article published in The New York Times, lawyers representing Mata submitted a 10-page brief in response to the filing. The brief referenced more than seven court cases to support their argument.

However, a significant issue arose when it was discovered that none of the cited cases were authentic. The lawyer responsible for creating the brief, Schwartz, had utilized OpenAI LP’s ChatGPT to draft it.

Schwartz defended himself by stating that he was unaware of AI’s potential to generate false content. He further asserted that he had no intention of deceiving the court or the airline. The lawyer pledged to refrain from using ChatGPT again without conducting thorough verification.

This incident has sparked extensive discussions within the legal community regarding the values and risks associated with AI.

Can AI generate false content?

AI, such as ChatGPT, generate content based on patterns and information present in the data they have been trained on. While AI models strive to generate accurate and helpful information, they can generate false or misleading content.

As a result, AI models can sometimes generate false or inaccurate information, especially when the input data they were trained on contains inaccuracies or biases. They may also generate speculative or hypothetical content without explicitly indicating it as such.

It’s important for users to critically evaluate and verify the information provided by AI models, especially for critical or sensitive matters such as court filings.

The photo above is from Pexels

