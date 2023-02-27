Woman Mentally Breaks Down After Catching Fiance Cheating With Best Friend 

Recently, a woman was filmed having a mental breakdown after she catches her cheating fiance with her best friend. Love is a painful thing, especially when you find out the love of your life is actually in love with your best friend.

According to Psych Central, Infidelity often results in excruciating pain and can have severe emotional consequences. If you are experiencing a sense of mourning, it is entirely normal and acceptable to acknowledge it. There are numerous types of loss that human beings can experience, and it is crucial to recognize that your grief is valid, and nobody has the authority to belittle it.

Cheating Fiance in Shock

Netizens condemn the woman who was cheated on

best friend seems way hotter and chiller — Peter Vincer (@PeterVincer) February 25, 2023

Remarks about her best friend being hotter and chiller are a popular opinion among netizens. They claim that she is overreacting to the situation by having an emotional breakdown. Furthermore, netizens are belittling the woman saying that they know why her cheating fiance acted betrayed her.

Ohhhhh I hope your wife will cheat on your with your brother. Let us see if you don’t turn out worst than her. 🤣🤣🤣 — Paul (@paulo_ranello) February 25, 2023

Another netizen commented that he would be proud to cheat on a woman like that, especially judging from her reaction. He adds that she should improve herself in order to be an asset for the man rather than a liability. The netizen finally adds that he wishes the cheating fiance and the best friend a good life.

Others were quick to backlash this netizen. The treatment towards the woman is severely unfair. Another netizen tweeted that they wish for the person who approves of infidelity to be cheated on with his wife in the future. So much for the cheating fiance.

Hi.

1: Married, absolutely have a woman in my life.

2: We’re not afraid, unless we’re picking up her tab at dinner or if she’s fallen down.

3: The disgust you feel about the comments is the same we feel about her inability to do jumping jacks until she’s mad.

Hope that helps. — Team24&OrlandoMagicOverEverything (@HMS24ORLANDOFAN) February 25, 2023

Fatphobic Remarks

A Twitter user pointed out the fatphobic remarks that were made towards the woman. The netizen added that these people should not make rude remarks about a woman’s weight. It is a disrespectful thing to say about someone who we do not know anything about.

Less open minded users replied with more fatphobic remarks stating that this woman does not exercise and decided to do so while having a mental breakdown. Other Twitter users responded saying that we should not normalise obesity and that people should work towards a healthier body.

Whatever that is said about the woman is up to personal opinions. However she is human after all, and sometimes humans can have a burst in emotions. Currently, we do not know the full extent to the story and it would not be fair for us to judge anyone that is involved in it.

