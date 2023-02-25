Paris Hilton reveals that she was drugged and raped when she was 15

Paris Hilton revealed in an interview with Glamour that her first sexual encounter was nonconsensual and happened when she was 15 and that she was drugged and raped.

The 42-year-old said that the person was an older man whom she met at a mall. The heiress was living with her grandmother in Palm Springs at that time. She would go to the mall almost every weekend to hang out.

She noted that “[older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores” and that she and her pals would “talk to them” and “give them [their] beeper [pager] numbers.”

Hilton Drugged

Hilton and her girls were allegedly offered “berry wine coolers” to drink when the group of men “invited” them to their home one day.

That made her feel dizzy immediately and she thinks it might have been Rohypnol.

She recalled that she was barely conscious

The new mother said she passed out and woke up a few hours later, knowing that something had happened and now she says she was drugged.

One evening, the older man got the then-teenager into his car and kissed her, only stopping as her parents drove up in their cars.

Her parents showed up before anything happened

“We only kissed, but if my parents didn’t come, imagine what he would’ve tried to do?”, she questioned.

Spotting her parents, the teacher then sped off and was chased by Hilton’s parents.

“We literally drove through Bel Air at like 100 miles an hour,” she said before adding, “We were going so fast and somehow we got away from them through a red light. He was freaking out and drove me back home to Bel Air, where he was like, ‘Get out.’”

Upon her return home, the blonde beauty rushed to her room and “pretended” to be asleep to avoid discussing it with her parents.

“To this day, I’ve not talked about it with my family. I’ve never told anyone,” she said. “I don’t know what it was, I just felt so ashamed by the whole situation – just from the beginning at such a young age and it really stuck with me in a weird way.”

