Selena Gomez calls Bella Hadid her ‘girl crush’

On Tuesday Disney star Selena Gomez showed her admiration for model Bella Hadid by posting a photo and video on Instagram. In the now-deleted clip which was also available on TikTok, the 30-year-old star lip-synced to a viral clip of the 26-year-old model’s voice.

Gomez, who previously criticised those who body shamed her, also uploaded a picture of Hadid and included a text graphic referring to her as her “girlcrush.” Gomez lip-synchronized to a soundbite of Hadid saying, “Well, my name, my name is Bella Hadid” in the video while applying a filter to her face.

Gomez expresses her love for the model.

She also added the text graphic, “I wish I was as lovely as Bella Hadid,” to her video.

Selena then shared a second video, in which she made fun of herself and said, “Instead, this is me.” By mistake, I overlaminated my brows.

Also, the performer made mention to the soundbite, stating, “My name is Selena Gomez…

It’s not even sexual, as you can tell.

Gomez and Hadid both dated The Wknd

Gomez and Hadid shared romantic history with The Weeknd. In 2017, Gomez dated The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) for 10 months while Hadid and The Weeknd had an on-and-off relationship from 2015 to 2019. Gomez said that Hadid was ‘stunning’ in a photo along with a heart-eye emoji.

Selena then deleted the post and a fan pointed out that the post had been removed. The singer then replied, “That sucks” and a crying emoji. Fans wondered if Gomez was throwing shade.

“I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding,” Gomez wrote.

In an interview with Billboard in November 2017, Gomez shared about The Weeknd,

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” she told the outlet at the time. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Before The Weeknd, Selena dated Justin Bieber from 2011 to 2018. Us Weekly broke the news in January that Gomez is dating Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” a source exclusively revealed, noting that the pair are “very casual and low-key.”

The insider added of the DJ: “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

Hadid, for her part, has been dating art director Marc Kalman for over two years. The pair first sparked romance speculation in July 2020 when they were spotted having dinner together in New York City.

