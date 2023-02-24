Heidi Klum shares steamy post with husband to celebrate fourth anniversary

In conjunction with their fourth anniversary, German supermodel Heidi Klum shared a steamy post with musician husband Tom Kaulitz. They looked like they were kissing in their underwear. Klum captioned the Instagram post with a heart emoji and the words, “Love of my life.”

The post included red heart-shaped balloons decorated in the couple’s home. The carousel of photos also had two other photos and a short clip where the duo appeared to be kissing and nuzzling.

One shot featured two cakes, including a sprinkle-filled one that said “4 years” and the last photo was a closeup of a bouquet of roses and the ceiling-clinging heart-shaped balloons.

Klum open to more children

The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show that it “depends on what day it is” on whether she’d like to have a baby with Kaulitz, 33.

‘It depends what day it is, sometimes I’m here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?’ the German beauty said.

In 2004, the supermodel first became a mother to her first daughter. She shares three more children with her former husband Seal.

‘I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again.’

Kaulitz previous relationship

As for Kaulitz, he was married to model Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018 but they did not have any children. Klum’s first daughter Leni was with Flavio Briatore, 72.

In 2004, Klum and Seal got married and had three children. In 2009, Seal adopted Leni.

The former couple’s children included Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

Klum and Kaulitz sparked romance rumours in 2018 when they were seen holding hands. The couple secretly got married in February 2019 after being engaged in 2018.

Last year, Klum gushed to US Weekly about how quickly Kaulitz blended with her family after getting married.

‘[Tom’s] amazing. I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers.

‘They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges. … It’s beautiful. It’s fun. I mean, so far, so good.’

Klum hints

While on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Project Runway alum also talked about her upcoming 50th birthday and how she expressed to her husband that a big bash is expected.

The supermodel told Jennifer, ‘So I said to my husband, ‘I would love to now have a big birthday party. Do you hear me, my love?”

