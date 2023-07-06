Business & EconomyReparationists calling for CHILD SUPPORT debts to be ELIMINATED for BLACK people

Reparationists calling for CHILD SUPPORT debts to be ELIMINATED for BLACK people

Child Support
Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash.
By Asir Fatagar

Conservatives are angry again at the new liberal agenda of calling for child support debts to be eliminated for specifically Black people. Initially, it was for all Black Californians to receive up to a few million dollars. However, due to the systematic racism of the past, now individuals are able to not provide for their own children.

According to the New York Post, the California Reparations Task Force is urging the state legislature to eliminate interest on overdue child support payments. In addition to this, they are to forgive any outstanding child support debts for Black residents in the state.

In their recent report, the task force is asserting that existing laws are “discriminatory” and are contributing to the fragmentation of African American families. They claim that this is resulting in the disproportionate burden of child support debt on this community.

Child support debts to disappear for Black people? 

Twitter users are stating that this is illogical. This is due to the fact that child support debt is for those individuals, regardless of race, to take up responsibility for their children. Furthermore, users claim that this is one of the few reasons that is stopping adults from completely abandoning their children.

- Advertisement -

Some are even stating that this move might hurt Black children even more. Despite this, some are claiming that the “baby mamas” are the ones using the money for themselves. However, this is not true for all of those who are single mothers.

 

Others are stating that this is not to be eliminated. However, the taxpayers money will most likely be the one covering the cost. White Americans are stating that they are paying more taxes as they are the majority in the country. There are some individuals that are stating that reparations are in need for the White people who lost their lives for equality in America.

- Advertisement -

 

In addition to this, users are stating that California is ending up to be a parody of itself. Other than that, Republicans claim that this is what the Democrats want all across the United States. Unfortunately, excluding an entire racial group from the responsibilities of an adult is not sustainable.

Read More News

California restaurant ALLEGEDLY charging customers 4% EMPLOYEE HEALTH INSURANCE 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
© The Independent News