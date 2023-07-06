Reparationists calling for CHILD SUPPORT debts to be ELIMINATED for BLACK people

Conservatives are angry again at the new liberal agenda of calling for child support debts to be eliminated for specifically Black people. Initially, it was for all Black Californians to receive up to a few million dollars. However, due to the systematic racism of the past, now individuals are able to not provide for their own children.

According to the New York Post, the California Reparations Task Force is urging the state legislature to eliminate interest on overdue child support payments. In addition to this, they are to forgive any outstanding child support debts for Black residents in the state.

In their recent report, the task force is asserting that existing laws are “discriminatory” and are contributing to the fragmentation of African American families. They claim that this is resulting in the disproportionate burden of child support debt on this community.

Child support debts to disappear for Black people?

Can’t even begin to understand the logic with forgiving a debt that was obtained by being a derelict parent of a child that you’ve abandoned all responsibility for… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) July 5, 2023

Twitter users are stating that this is illogical. This is due to the fact that child support debt is for those individuals, regardless of race, to take up responsibility for their children. Furthermore, users claim that this is one of the few reasons that is stopping adults from completely abandoning their children.

No it hurts mom of all colors who don’t use that money for their children..! — Rey (@1tzred) July 5, 2023

Some are even stating that this move might hurt Black children even more. Despite this, some are claiming that the “baby mamas” are the ones using the money for themselves. However, this is not true for all of those who are single mothers.

Yea, has anyone been keeping track of what we white folks have been paying in taxes for the last couple hundred years supporting black people. We need to negotiate that in since we’re negotiating and all. Shit….we have been making payments…..that should be taken into account.… — Tommy Stark (@vonderStark) July 6, 2023

Others are stating that this is not to be eliminated. However, the taxpayers money will most likely be the one covering the cost. White Americans are stating that they are paying more taxes as they are the majority in the country. There are some individuals that are stating that reparations are in need for the White people who lost their lives for equality in America.

The left is showing us what they wanna do to the United States California New York are completely controlled by the Democrats if they had full control of the country it would be everywhere…. — Bang Rockwell (@BillLeonar99244) July 5, 2023

In addition to this, users are stating that California is ending up to be a parody of itself. Other than that, Republicans claim that this is what the Democrats want all across the United States. Unfortunately, excluding an entire racial group from the responsibilities of an adult is not sustainable.

