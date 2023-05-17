Chris Mirabile, 39, says he has the biological age of 23, reveals his secret

Chris Mirabile is 39 years old but looks 23. His secret? He says it is a combination of factors. In an article in the New York Post, he reveals what he does to stay so young and fit.

The owner, founder and CEO of consumer longevity biotech company NOVOS said most of his hacks for anti-aging are actually not expensive and is accessible to everyone. He survived a brain tumor when he was younger and in a podcast interview with John Barrow titled “Make it Happen” he says,’

“150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity is enough to extend your health span and lifespan by a significant margin.”

Mirabile on his secret

This basically means a 20-minute brisk walk every day. He also recommends doing body weight exercise every day twice a week with a big focus on your lower body.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exercising on a regular basis can support brain health, strengthen your muscles and bones, and even help reduce your risk for disease.

Mirabile recommends doing things like squats building up with small increments daily.

He told the Daily Mail that he works out six times a week.

Intermittent Fasting

Mirabile emphasized the importance of incorporating regular exercise into one’s routine without overexertion.

He suggested activities such as a six to eight-mile run or any workout that can be completed within a 45-minute to an hour timeframe. Moderation and avoiding excessive strain were key principles that he highlighted.

Intermittent fasting was another approach promoted by Mirabile. He recommended a 12-hour restricted eating window, believing that a smaller eating period could yield significant health benefits.

Citing studies, Mirabile explained that individuals consuming the same food but within a shorter timeframe demonstrated improved cardiovascular outcomes and overall health.

Additionally, he emphasized the significance of quality sleep for optimal nervous system functioning. He advised aiming for a solid eight hours of sleep each night to support overall well-being.

