Conservatives calling liberals RACIST for implying BLACK people “not SMART enough” to enter Universities without affirmative action

The US supreme court shared their decision on no longer allowing affirmative action for college. Most conservatives agree with this sentiment stating that every American should be receiving the same equal treatment. However, liberals are somewhat implying that Black people are unable to make it on their own without affirmative action.

According to NBC News, this is a significant win for conservative activists. The Supreme Court made a ruling on Thursday that is invalidating affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. This marks an end to the systematic consideration of race in the admissions process.

Furthermore, the court determines that both programs violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution, rendering them illegal. In addition to this, a 6-3 majority vote in the UNC case and a 6-2 majority vote in the Harvard case, the decision is garnering praise from prominent conservatives.

Ironically, it is the conservatives who advocate for a “colorblind” interpretation of the Constitution.

Conservatives calling out White liberals for implying Black Americans are not able to survive on their own

No bro. Just imagine walking up to your black friends and being like “hey you know you can’t make it on merit alone, I can help you.” Never would I ever. So disrespectful to all the accomplishments. Not to mention they’re every bit as American as anyone else. Just as capable. — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) June 29, 2023

Conservative Twitter pages are rife with this conversation. Furthermore, others are stating that it would be very rude to tell Black people such things. Twitter users are stating that Black Americans are just as capable as their White counterparts when it comes to applying for a scholarship. Affirmative action should not be the only reason why an African American got the position.

"No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system" What could possibly be more racist than that? — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) June 29, 2023

Twitter user Erica Marsh who claims to be working for the Democrats states that Black people are unable to succeed under their own merits. However, others are finding this remark to be significantly racist. Furthermore, she states that today’s decision is a travesty.

Nobody manipulated your tweet Erica. It’s still up for all to see. You said "NO BLACK PERSON WILL BE ABLE TO SUCCEED IN A MERIT BASED SYSTEM" That’s white supremacist talk Erica. It sure seems like the Democratic Party hasn’t strayed very far from their racist roots. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/C66ZHS3f87 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 30, 2023

In addition to this, she wrote another response stating that MAGA supporters are misunderstanding her statement. Following that, Twitter users are stating that the real Democrats are just as “racist” as her. Others claim that they are slowly going back to their real origins.

Image above is from Unsplash.

