Conservatives calling THREADS “KNOCK OFF TWITTER”

Threads is seemingly unpopular among Twitter users. Many are disliking the idea of the completely same platform being done by another major platform. Furthermore, conservatives are feeling that Threads was specifically made for woke liberals who are uncomfortable with the bluntness of Twitter.

The Los Angeles Times state that Twitter reportedly sent a legal letter to Zuckerberg, issuing threats and accusing him of cheating. Following that, this in response to Zuckerberg allegedly hiring ex-Twitter employees and utilizing their confidential knowledge.

Furthermore, Elon Musk tweets, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.” However, the launch of Threads is receiving a mix of reviews from users. Complaints are surfacing on Threads and other social media platforms. One major drawback is the absence of a desktop version, which is essential for those who prefer to browse at work or want to reduce phone usage.

Twitter users prefer the freedom of Twitter

Another program developed to collect as much data as possible. While also influencing your interest on a daily basis… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) July 7, 2023

End Wokeness, a popular conservative Twitter page, states that Threads is claiming that Donald Trump Jr has been violating their guidelines. Furthermore, they are claiming that “Zuckerberg’s Twitter’ is a scam. In addition to this, users are showing their lackluster excitement towards the app collecting more data from its users.

Holy fuck. That is bad! — 🇦🇺 TRUMP-LOVING AUSSIE 🇦🇺 (@Trump_loving) July 7, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, Twitter users are stating that the app is lopsided politically. They claim to be apolitical, but at the same time are silencing their political rivals. Trump supporters world wide are showing their support for Elon Musk’s platform, now ever more so.

Zuckerberg aka copycat (although he bought Snapchat) — PDD (@DeGirlDeBoy) July 6, 2023

Furthermore, many are calling Zuckerberg a copycat. This is due to the fact that many of Instagram’s features are copies of existing apps. Instagram reels is a copy of TikTok, Instagram stories has roots in Snapchat. Now, Threads is literally another Twitter.

However, many are showing concerns on how much control Meta has over the social media landscape. To some, this can be a dangerous move towards individuality and personal opinions. There is a growing need to have stronger competition against Meta and all of its subsidiaries as competition is always healthy.

- Advertisement -

Read More News







Related Posts