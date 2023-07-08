Victor Wembanyama: Security team allegedly hit Britney Spears

Britney Spears alleged on Thursday that she was physically assaulted by a San Antonio Spurs security team member when she approached rookie forward Victor Wembanyama outside a restaurant in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. According to reports, Spears has filed a police report regarding the incident just days before the highly anticipated Summer League debut of Wembanyama. No charges have been filed in relation to the incident. Spears wanted to congratulate Wembanyama In a lengthy Instagram statement, Spears explained that she noticed Wembanyama, an athlete, in the hotel lobby and later encountered him again at a different hotel’s restaurant. Wanting to congratulate him on his success, Spears tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. However, due to the loud environment, Wembanyama’s security team had instructed him not to engage with fans to prevent a crowd from forming outside the restaurant.

Wembanyama, aged 19, stated that he was walking in a busy hallway when someone (Spears) called out to him. As instructed, he didn’t stop but continued walking. He claimed that the person grabbed him from behind, but he couldn’t see what happened since he was walking straight. Wembanyama confirmed that the security team intervened and pushed Spears away, though he was unaware it was her until later. He downplayed the incident, considering it insignificant, and mentioned that he had enjoyed dinner and had a fun night with his teammates.

She did not grab him from behind

Disputing Wembanyama’s account, Spears stated that she did not attempt to grab him from behind but was instead backhanded in the face without warning by the security team member. She asserted that the force of the blow caused her to lose her balance and her glasses. Spears emphasized the importance of sharing her story and urged public figures to treat all people with respect. She also mentioned that she had not received an apology from Wembanyama, his security team, or the Spurs.

