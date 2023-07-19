Conservatives disagreeing with workers needing to change their job from 9-5 to 6-2 over climate change 

The woke culture is showing concerning attitudes towards everything that is the norm for our society. Furthermore, it appears that researchers are claiming that due to climate change, we may need to change our working hours. The typical standard 9-5 working hours have been prominent for the last 100 years.

According to Yahoo News, a study in the journal Nature Sustainability, experts are recommending that workers in the UK should begin their work shift as early as 6 a.m. This is for them to finish by 2 p.m. and avoid the intense afternoon heat.

Furthermore, this suggestion particularly affects night owls, as they would need to start their day as early as 4 a.m. to accommodate for a one-hour commute and prepare for work during the warmer months. The study highlights that Britain, unlike its Mediterranean counterparts, lacks established cultural practices influenced by hot weather, such as siestas.

Conservatives NOT AGREEING with the new 6-2 working hours

This is what climate hysteria looks like. pic.twitter.com/1VYYiTSifX — Mike from Canada. (@michael_manchen) July 18, 2023

Clown world, a prominent conservative page recently posted a screenshot of the article. In addition to this, their supporters are joining in against this. One user posts a screenshot depicting that prior to this, the temperature was the same as it is now, but the colors of a weather report is changing to make it seem more dire. However, it is unclear whether this is true or not.

That was our schedule when I worked in East Africa—6 to 2 with no lunch break. I loved it. — Patrick Wilson (@Orinocopat) July 18, 2023

However, there are conservatives who approve of the 6-2 lifestyle as they feel it would give them more time. Others claim that this might be the key to a better work-life balance. Regardless, the reasoning of climate change is still disagreeable towards them, but some of them are welcoming the change of time.

There’s hardly any AC in Europe, and next to none in the UK. T. American HVAC tech who looked into moving overseas. — Beef Supreme (@BeefSupreme365) July 19, 2023

Some Americans are skeptical with this move, as this might be contrary to the climate change movement. Individuals who are working in a common space would share the same air conditioning unit. However, if they were all to go back to their individual homes, there would be more air conditions in use.

For real.. 😂..yeah, it's hot but it's summer so….. — Chuck Finley (@chuckfinley296) July 18, 2023

In addition to this, blue collar workers claim that this has always been the case for them. A Twitter user who was a worker on a golf course states that this is their modus operandi for the summer months.

