Disney planning to unwoke itself after fearing power of the conservative’s dollar strength 

According to an analyst note published on Wednesday, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger promised investors that the business will “quiet the noise” in the culture war that has pitted social conservatives against the multinational media and entertainment corporation.

Iger’s brief statement was part of an investor presentation on Tuesday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, where the CEO also announced Disney will double its investment in theme parks and cruise ships over the following ten years. The statement was included in a report from Needham media analyst Laura Martin.

Disney is working hard to grow its streaming business, raise the calibre of its films, position its leading sports brand, ESPN, for direct-to-consumer streaming, and maybe do rid of its broadcast networks.

However, a writer on Breitbart is asking several questions regarding the matter. Does this imply that Disney won’t continue to use obscene male transvestites to greet visitors to its theme parks? Does this imply that the Disney Channel won’t continue to air offensive transsexual propaganda that encourages mutilation?

Several questions are also asked regarding other sensitive topics, such as drag queens attending to children at their theme parks. Currently, it is unclear if Disney is willing to continue down this path, or revert back to being a-political as it were a few years ago. Barely a decade ago, most corporate companies tend to not divulge themselves with any sort of political agendas.

Conservatives on X calling to continue massive boycotts against Disney

Important note: this doesn’t mean we let up. Keep the pressure on, it’s working. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) September 21, 2023

X users state that the company has lost billions of dollars in trying to woke-ify the American children. However, it seems that this whole idea is a massive flop as they now have to lay off thousands of their employees. The conventional news portals are stating that it is merely a rare sight for them to lose money.

They will do it on the sly. — R (@Veteranreality) September 21, 2023

Most users are showing their dissatisfaction towards Disney as they are asking the definition of “quiet the noise.” Others state that they will still continue on with what they’re doing, but in a more sly manner. Furthermore, it should be noted that the company was once spreading anti-Semitic rhetoric and awful beauty standards towards women.

They were on the wrong side of history once, it could very well mean that they are once again, on the wrong side of history this time as well.

