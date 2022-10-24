Diwali 2022: Blanket ban on firecrackers?

- Advertisement -

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated across the country on Monday. But due to increasing air pollution, there will be a blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi. Along with this, different guidelines have been issued regarding firecrackers in many other states, including Punjab and Haryana.

In some states, only green firecrackers have been allowed to burn, while in many states, the time has been fixed for the burning of firecrackers. Here are the guidelines on firecrackers in different states/UTs:

The Delhi government has passed an order banning the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday refused to urgently hear a petition against the state government’s strict order.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said bursting of crackers on Diwali in Delhi can lead to a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs.200.

Along with this, the production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the capital will attract a fine of up to Rs.5,000 and imprisonment for three years under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

The Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has made it clear on Wednesday that only two hours will be given for bursting crackers on October 24. Crackers can be burst between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali in the state.

State environment, science and technology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hare said manufacturing, stock, distribution, sale and use of firecrackers are banned in the state and the sale of green firecrackers will be allowed only through licensed traders.

Along with this, the government has also fixed the time for the ‘Prakash Parv’ of Guru Nanak Dev and the bursting of crackers on the eve of Christmas and New Year. Action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules as per law.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Monday immediately banned the manufacture, sale and use of all types of firecrackers except green crackers. According to an order, various events during the winter months have increased the level of air pollution in Haryana. Action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules as per law.

There is no strict ban on crackers in Uttar Pradesh, but the rules are strict. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to keep firecracker shops away from the population for Diwali. He said the purchase and sale of firecrackers that are sensitive to the environment and health should be discouraged.

The CM asked the officials to ensure that firecracker shops and godowns are away from the population for Diwali. Also, adequate arrangements for fire fighting should be made at the places where firecrackers are bought and sold.

The West Bengal government has allowed only green fireworks during Kali Puja on October 24 as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court. The Mamata Banerjee government minister Manas Bhunia said on Thursday they would follow the recommendations of the two central bodies on the issue.

The Calcutta high court directed that no firecrackers other than green crackers having QR code shall be imported and sold in the state during the festival. Action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules as per law.

This year too, in Tamil Nadu, there is a strictness on the burning of firecrackers. The Tamil Nadu government has given permission for the bursting of crackers for an hour. However, people will be able to do this twice a day.

The bursting of crackers in the state is allowed between 6am and 7am, and 7pm and 8pm. The State Pollution Control Board has issued an advisory to people to avoid bursting crackers in silent areas such as hospitals, schools, courts, etc. Action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules as per law.

