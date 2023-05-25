DRAG QUEEN NUNS? Dodgers facing BOYCOTTS from majority CONSERVATIVE fans 

Business & EconomyDRAG QUEEN NUNS? Dodgers facing BOYCOTTS from majority CONSERVATIVE fans 

Dodgers
By Asir Fatagar

A surprising turn of events are happening as Bud Light, Target and now, the Dodgers are facing a massive boycott. It appears that they are re-inviting a group that is involved with anti-Christian activities. This, of course, is angering most of the conservative fans that follow the Dodgers regardless of them hosting their own gay pride. 

According to Breitbart, CatholicVote is pledging to resume its campaign urging the Dodgers to sever ties with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This is following the Dodger’s decision to extend an invitation for the hate group to be on honor at the June 16 LGBTQ+ Pride Night event. 

In a press release on Monday, CatholicVote President Brian Burch expressed his determination to launch an intense advertising onslaught targeting the team throughout Los Angeles and during game broadcasts. Burch describes the team’s action as a direct insult to the Catholic community. He also vows to raise $1 million swiftly to deliver a relentless advertising campaign that the Dodgers cannot disregard.

Drag nun queens for Dodgers pride event? 

 

The baseball team is receiving backlash after backlash. Staunch Christian supporters state that they are ignoring the majority of their fan base. Furthermore, conservatives are stating that the Dodgers are going to face a backlash as intense as the Bud Light debacle. For this, we will simply have to wait and see what’s next. 

 

Following that, there are questions regarding the mocking of other religions. A conservative user states that it is unfair to invite a hate group targeting specifically Catholics. Furthermore, the same would definitely not be tolerated if it involved other religions. There are some users that state these are drag performers, and they do not mean harm towards any religion. 

Users are talking about how the Dodgers will definitely suffer from economic backlash from the conservatives. Furthermore, others state that Target was close to receiving the same treatment, but they got scared and are backing out from the woke ideology. Regardless, it appears that most of America is still pretty conservative or centrist, contrary to what the woke minority wants the world to think. 

