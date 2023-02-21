Facebook To Roll Out Paid Subscription Service 

Looks like Facebook is following in the footsteps of Elon Musk’s Twitter strategy. This is done by offering a paid monthly subscription for extra perks. The service, similar to Twitter, would include a verification tick, and it will cost users $11.99 a month. The verification process would require a government ID and would help the user get direct access to customer support.

According to The Indian Express, despite the introduction of subscription-based models for online services, it remains uncertain whether consumers are willing to pay for what has traditionally been available for free.

Twitter’s subscription offering, in particular, has seen a sluggish response from users. However, the upcoming subscription package from Meta may prove to be more enticing. Its main value proposition being the promise of enhanced visibility for users.

Facebook offering paid subscription service

Meta is at least somewhat worth it, because it can get you customer service, something that Meta / Facebook doesn't offer for the last 10 years or so, causing millions of users to be frustrated when they run into account issues. — Mad Deerfox of Trolberg (@ThatHartleyKat) February 19, 2023

Netizens are divided over the recent developments, with differing opinions on the matter. While some argue that Zuckerberg’s move amounts to nothing more than copying Twitter’s existing strategy. Others see the potential benefits of the new service centre that was previously unavailable.

I mean i could guve u all my personal info idc no more — Ino (@KoraKora______) February 19, 2023

Online commentators have been making sarcastic remarks about the new developments at Meta/Facebook, highlighting the potential irony of the situation. Many users have expressed concern about the privacy implications of the service.

Questions towards the wisdom of paying for a platform that also requires users to provide their government ID. Despite the humour and scepticism of some, the issue of personal data protection remains a critical concern for many in the online community.

Meta is the absolute worst company in terms of storing, selling, and leaking personal information. Why would I trust the Zucc with something like my government ID? — FebruBeary @ Boring Normie Life (@RuriktheBurr) February 19, 2023

Despite the recent developments, trust in Zuckerberg and Facebook remains a significant issue for many users. Concerns have been raised regarding the platform’s involvement in multiple data breaches in the past. This leads some netizens to question the safety of their personal information.

The introduction of the new service has only served to exacerbate these concerns. It is particular to the regards of safety towards social security numbers. In the event of a leak, the potential fallout could be disastrous, further eroding the public’s trust in the platform.

