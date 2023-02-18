Rich Dubai housewife gets mad for getting £16,000 as Valentine’s gift

Heard of someone who got mad because she got money on Valentine’s Day? If you haven’t, then here’s one rich Dubai housewife who, after receiving a £16,000 gift from her boyfriend, got furious and thought of him as “thoughtless” and “selfish.”

When she found out that her significant other transferred a staggering £16,000 ($20,000) over to her bank account to celebrate the day of hearts, she wasn’t ecstatic, instead, she felt infuriated that her man can think of such a gift on such a romantic occasion.

Rich Dubai housewife

On TikTok, Linda, a rich Dubai housewife said: “Ok so today my man put $20,000 into my bank account for Valentine’s Day.

“I thought it was really thoughtless and selfish, there’s no thought behind it at all.

“Anyway, let’s go shopping. Let me drown my worries in credit card bills.”

Her first stop was Christian Dior, where she spotted the Himalayan Dior bag.

And while the 23-year-old said it was beautiful, it was a custom Hermès Kelly bag that really caught her attention.

She said it’s a custom Kelly with Alec Monopoly artwork on it and nobody else will have it which is what she loves.

“I don’t want to be in with anybody else.”

Linda then stopped for some food next to the Burj Khalifa, before going to look for some shoes, then said, “for a dinner, I’ll probably end up planning for myself”.

“These are really cute,” she said of a pair of strappy, sparkly sandals.

“I probably shouldn’t post my feet for free but whatever.”

Concluding her video, she said: “That’s all I did today, I was kind of lonely so I went home.

“But I did get one cute pair – love it.”

“Romance is dead these days, I’m so mad at him,” Linda captioned her video.

“Dump them”

What Linda went through is the opposite of what TikToker Flavia is telling her followers.

The self-accredited relationship expert laid out instructions for women on Valentine’s Day.

In her video, the rich Dubai housewife talked about what men should be doing for their women.

Flavia (@fleeksie) filmed herself in festive makeup and a hot pink flood light, honoring holiday colors.

She laments that men know how important Valentine’s Day is to women but if he does not get a gift for the wife or girlfriend, “that’s him communicating with energy that he’s a bad boyfriend.”

