Horny monster waiting for young girls is wanted

Police authorities are pursuing a beastly horny monster, a child molester after a 13-year-old girl was attacked while walking in the woods near a duck pond.

The attack reportedly happened near Charlton Brook in Chapeltown, Sheffield.

Officers continue to work with the victim so that they can generate a computer-generated e-fit of a man with the purpose of identifying the culprit.

The teen victim – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – continues to receive support from officers.

On The Lookout for A Horny monster

Officers have requested residents living in the area to try to remember what they’ve heard or saw that was suspicious on that morning.

Those who remember seeing or meeting someone who resembles the e-fit image of the Horny monster that have been generated are told to get in touch and make a report.

Cops added that although a previous report had mentioned that the assault happened near Mount Pleasant Close, they now believe the girl was attacked in a wooded area close to the Chambers estate and Charlton Brook.

Investigating officer Wendy Howe said work is continuing in the search for the Horny monster and they are working with the victim and her family to identify the person responsible for this serious offense.

“We know that the incident has caused concern locally and would ask anyone with information about this matter to come forward, especially if you recognize the individual pictured.

“In our earlier appeals, we advised that this assault happened near Mount Pleasant Close, but we now believe that the girl was assaulted a little further off the main streets, in the wooded area close to the Chambers estate and Charlton Brook.”

Cops said anyone with information that could help officers should get in touch using webchat, online portal, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 176 of 8 February 2023.

