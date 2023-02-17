Fans react to Lana Del Rey being lost on TikTok

The legendary alternative singer, Lana Del Rey, has recently posted multiple comments on her TikTok account. Her comments consist of her saying that she does not know how to use the social media platform. Having a strong fan base, fans rushed to her account asking her the randomest of questions.

Lana’s TikTok account is not her official page and instead, it is a family account, as she has indicated. Recently, she uploaded a video where she claimed to be lost, but her followers were quick to ask why she had not posted anything on the account since 2020. In response, she reiterated that the TikTok account belonged to her family and was not meant for personal use.

Fans react to Lana being lost

because she’s like 50 — baby🖤 (@slutbased) February 17, 2023

Fans started to joke about her age. They state that she is 50-years-old and that is probably why she is “lost” using TikTok. However, the nature of reality is that Lana was born in 1986, which makes her 37-years-old.

Artist of the century 😭😭😭 — Watio (@1apulg0) February 17, 2023

Netizens called upon themselves to ask her random questions. One asked her “what does it feel like being the artist of the century?” She swiftly responded with, “honestly” and “Pretty good.” She has solidified her status as a recognisable icon when she released her first official album, Born To Die in 2012.

Mind you she has a shit ton of viral songs by her on the app — gus (@gu2tavoo_) February 17, 2023

A hater commented that Lana’s music is boring and that nobody on TikTok listens to her music. Fans swarm in attacking the hater saying that TikTok is bustling with her music. But, it is true as a number of her unreleased songs also got popular on the social media app.

Lana’s new song

“American Whore” (2.4M) surpasses “Norman Fucking Rockwell!” (S) (2.1M) and becomes Lana del Rey’s biggest streaming day for a solo song. pic.twitter.com/y3x6dsJiSk — Lana Charts (@thelanadata) February 16, 2023

She released her new song “A&W” which broke her previous album’s record. A number of songs from Norman F**ing Rockwell has gotten viral again on TikTok. One of the key reasons why is probably that users feel relatable to her music.

Her current album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?” has sparked some waves. Mostly it was just fans commenting that she’d prefer to write essays as her song/album title. Now with A&W’s popularity, fans are saying that she is out of her “flop era.”



