Fat woman allegedly wants Frontier Airlines to refund her after not being able to fit in their seats 

Nowadays, it is a fairly common topic where plus sized individuals are demanding that airlines increase their seat size. However, airlines like Frontier would typically cram in the maximum amount of seats due to their need for profitability. If they’re fewer seats on an aircraft, their flight tickets will be more expensive.

According to Buzzfeed, there are multiple difficult and often challenging realities towards plus size individuals while traveling by air. Furthermore, they witness how fellow passengers occasionally voice their complaints about the inconvenience of having larger bodies.

In addition to this, some flight attendants may unjustly judge them as unfit to fly, resulting in sudden and unexpected removal from the aircraft. Following that, they became acutely aware that some people around them might exploit the situation by taking photographs or filming videos. These videos would then make these fat travelers into viral sensations.

Woman complaining that Frontier Airlines not providing enough space for her

As a frequent flyer, this is a thing of nightmare. The doors are closing, the seat in the middle is open You and the aisle smile at each other knowing you got an open space… Then this comes squeezing down, before they hit your row you know its over — Topo Gigio | topo.sol (@TopoGigio_sol) July 23, 2023

- Advertisement -

However, Twitter users are sharing their experience with individuals like this woman. They claim that if you’re a frequent flier, you will dread this moment. The aircraft doors are closing soon, the middle seat is wide open, but then an individual like her is walking towards that seat. Commenters are expressing their discomfort when flying with larger passengers.

I mean not only for others, I cant imagine people this big have a long lifespan. How can you wake up and look at yourself in the morning and be like nah im all good. 🤦‍♂️ — T B (@tH0mAs_bR0wN) July 24, 2023

Unfortunately, there are several fatphobic remarks towards these plus size individuals who need to fly. Twitter users state that they are unhealthy and overweight. Furthermore, individuals like these do not live as long as people who are at a more manageable weight. However, there were several comments that went out of line stating that these people are unhappy.

weighing luggage is plain and simple a way to charge you more, like when you get your deli meat weighed at the supermarket, they price it based on the weight. — Rikitang0 (@rikitango) July 24, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, others are stating that they want more baggage allowance if the airlines are letting plus sized passengers on their flights with one seat. However, cabin and check in bags are a lot easier to weigh. If the airlines start weighing passengers before flights, it would obviously cause more delays and create problems where it would be tedious for the airlines.

Dont tell her that to her face tho Id worry you wouldnt get out of this whole — Alex L. (@TheFreePouel) July 23, 2023

Twitter users state that the woman should start eating less or get on a diet rather than complaining about her problems to Frontier. Regardless, it appears that Twitter users are vehemently against plus size travellers taking up seats of other passengers.

Read More News

- Advertisement -







Related Posts