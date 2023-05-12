FBI accused for being CORRUPT after REFUSING to give Congress files against BIDEN 

The conservatives are now raging about the fact that the FBI is refusing to give congress certain files that allegedly state Biden took bribes when he was Vice President. Furthermore, a number of Republicans are spreading the fact that the FBI is corrupt. In addition to this, there is a small movement which is called “defund the FBI.”

The New York Post states that the House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) took decisive action by issuing a subpoena to the FBI. He demands the turnover of a specific file by noon on Wednesday. However, instead of complying, the bureau responds with a detailed six-page letter outlining several objections.

Christopher Dunham, the FBI’s acting assistant director for congressional affairs, emphasizes in the letter that the information is unverifiable and incomplete. rDunham further argues that preserving the confidentiality of informant reports is crucial to safeguarding the identity of these sources.

Chairman Comer expresses his strong disapproval of the FBI’s refusal to cooperate, referring to it as stonewalling.

FBI protecting Biden? Twitter users think so

Whats their reasoning? — Zack Heeter (@zack_heeter) May 10, 2023

Twitter users are asking what is the reason for the FBI to not proceed with this allegation. Others state that Biden isn’t Trump. Only former President Trump will get all the backlash and infamy if he ever remotely has an accusation on his hands. There are a number of conspiracy theories on the Twitter thread.

At this point there's nothing secret about it. They have become the state security apparatus whose sole purpose is to protect the interests of the administrative state and ruling elite. They serve no one other than the state. — Maize Wrangler (@MConcitor) May 11, 2023

There are memes that are made for this post, and it seems that Twitter users are agreeing to it. Furthermore, another user states that this is not surprising as agencies like the FBI are allegedly only protecting the ruling elite. The user then adds that protecting the elite is their sole purpose. However, this is just an allegation, there is no proven or solid evidence to back this up.

Wouldn't be the first time. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) May 10, 2023

The internet is now saying that the government agency is covering up the Biden family’s crimes. In addition to this, Twitter users are saying that this would not be the first time they would involve themselves in problems like this. Others suggest slashing the FBI’s budget by 75% in order for them to confess.

