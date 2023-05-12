Former Marine that CHOKED Jordan Neely FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES 

The former Marine, Daniel Penny that choked Jordan Neely until he was no longer alive is facing criminal charges. Twitter users, especially the conservative ones have been showing support towards the former Marine. This is due to an increase of some homeless people assaulting and attacking lone women in the subway.

According to the Post Millennial, Daniel Penny, a former Marine veteran who was involved in the fatal choking incident of Jordan Neely on a New York subway train, is expected to face criminal charges imminently. Inside sources, who are familiar with the situation, inform that Penny will surrender and will receive a formal charge “as early as Friday.”

The decision to press charges against Penny was made by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and will proceed without presenting it to a grand jury. In response to the impending charges, Penny’s legal team is arguing that he could not have anticipated that his actions to restrain Neely would result in his death.

Supporters are launching a fundraising campaign earlier this week to aid Penny’s defense in light of the incident that occurred on May 1st.

Twitter users react to the news of the Marine facing criminal charges

Ridiculous. I hope no one in NY is counting on Good Samaritans to help when situations get dicey. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 11, 2023

It appears that people are against the charges against Daniel Penny. This is due to them seeing him as a good samaritan helping people in danger. Furthermore, many are stating that this will discourage men helping women against mentally ill homeless people. The charges and jail time would definitely not be worth it.

When the DA and the judge are bought it's a tough road no matter who your lawyer is or how much money you have. Andrew Tate, Donald Trump as two examples — Lord Chad (Rad/Super Rad) (@super_rad_chadd) May 11, 2023

Some are calling for the support of rich conservatives to fund lawyers for his case. However, there are less optimistic users out there stating that these lawyers will not be of any help. Case in point, Andrew Tate and Donald Trump. These two people have little to no physical evidence against them, yet they are receiving charges after charges.

They want you to leave the city like in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle etc. — Harry Tallman (@HTallmann) May 11, 2023

Following that, there are more people showing their disappointment towards the Democrats. People are saying that those who are protecting the weak will now suffer dire consequences. Many are thinking that the trial will be unfair towards Daniel Perry and that he will receive the maximum punishment.

Conservatives are sympathetic to the death of the homeless man. However, some are stating that the force is warranted. The current slogan of the conservatives is to leave the cities as it is uninhabitable. Unless, for those that prefer living without the protection of the local authorities, they can remain in cities.

