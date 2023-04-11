FBI documents state use of “based” and “red pill” are extremism 

The term “based” and “redpill” are commonly used by more conservatives or centrists to show that their opinions are correct. However, it seems that nowadays, the FBI is listing these words as “extremism” and that it is racially and ethnically against minorities in the United States.

BPR states, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project submits a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to reveal FBI documents containing glossaries that contain certain terms. The Oversight Project tweets that these documents show how the FBI equates online speech with violence. Unfortunately, using terms such as “based” or “red-pilled” are seen as signs of “Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism.”

The documents include a section on “incels,” or “involuntary celibates.” According to the “threat overview” in the documents, incels may seek to commit violence. This is in support of their belief that society unjustly denies them sexual or romantic attention that they believe they are entitled to.

Although most incels do not engage in violence, some have been involved in at least five lethal attacks in the United States and Canada, as noted in the documents.

The new definition of extremism?

I was REDPILLED way before the internet. And yes I’m BASED @FBI — ℑ𝔠𝔬𝔫𝔬𝔠𝔩𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔞 👁️ (@DisobbedireOra) April 10, 2023

- Advertisement -

It seems to be gaining traction among the conservatives on Twitter. One user claims that she has been “redpilled” well before the internet came into prominence. There are many who are angry at this document from the FBI. Some are even seeing it as the beginning of the end for freedom of speech.

Based basically just means cool.

Redpill is to know the truth of something, but on the internet it's mostly used by people who think their opinions are the truth. So it's own meaning doesn't even get much proper usage. — Chris (@RoytonEX) April 11, 2023

Another user who is unclear with the definitions decides to ask the other users on the meaning of these. Apparently, redpill means that the individual knows the “truth” but it seems to be in excess as nowadays people tend to view their truths as the real truth.

He will use em, I can see it in his meme samples — krɛm də la ˈkHunt 303135k1  (@BobibBlazkowicz) April 10, 2023

- Advertisement -

A Twitter user with the name Chad states that he can potentially be in the danger list. He simply left a warning for the FBI that he has a number of memes that can potentially be against them.

Furthermore, there are an array of transphobic comments on the Twitter thread depicting that they are the “extremists” too. It seems that certain keywords, regardless of their original meanings, are to be treated as “dangerous.”

Read More News

Related Posts