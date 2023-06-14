Fox News sent a “Cease-and-desist” letter to Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson received a cease-and-desist letter from Fox News as he builds up a rival Twitter series that garnered a combined 169 million views for its first two episodes.

Printed on top of the cease-and-desist letter reads “NOT FOR PUBLICATION” in bold letters.

Big blow to Fox News

Fox’s contract dispute with Carlson whom they fired in April following the network’s record Dominion settlement, has significant implications for the conservative media industry.

With “Tucker on Twitter,” Carlson is attempting to make Elon Musk’s social media network more respectable as a news source. His presence on Twitter will definitely be a huge blow to Fox News and will surely make a dent in the network’s coffers.

As Fox continues to pay Carlson and maintains that his contract keeps his content exclusive to Fox through Dec. 31, 2024, the Twitter show is viewed as a material breach of the agreement.

Tucker on Twitter

- Advertisement -

For his first two Twitter segments, Carlson spoke directly to the camera. He intends to keep improving with longer, more interesting episodes and the inclusion of guests, as reported by Axios.

There are rumors that several notable people have been lined up. A tweet from Executive producer for Tucker Carlson Justin Wells stated: “Next Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker’s response to the indictment of President Donald Trump.”

In a statement to Axios, Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney who also represents Bryan Freedman and Carlson, said: “Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations.”

“Doubling down on the most disastrous programming choice in the cable news industry’s history, Fox is now insisting that Tucker Carlson keep silent until after the 2024 election,” the statement continued.

Despite the impending lawsuit, it appears that Tucker cannot be muzzled by anyone. Millions of viewers consider him an exceptionally dynamic voice on matters of public interest in the country, ostensibly, he will remain so.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Michael Travis Leake, American musician arrested in Russia on drug charges

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts