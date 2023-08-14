Gal Gadot shines in Netflix blockbuster Heart of Stone

Fueling its reputation for explosive, star-studded spectacles, Netflix barrels forward with yet another adrenaline-packed addition to its arsenal — Heart of Stone, a high-octane blockbuster set to enthrall action aficionados and solidify the streaming giant’s dominance in the genre.

Directed by Wild Rose and The Aeronauts filmmaker Tom Harper, Heart of Stone follows Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), a seemingly reserved MI6 agent who is, in all actuality, a highly capable undercover spy for The Charter, a secret intelligence organization comprised of independent spies from all over the globe.

Overseen by a handful of powerful, veteran global intelligence officers, The Charter uses a system of “perfect” artificial intelligence known as “The Heart” to not only advise its agents on the best possible decision for every outcome but also help the organization achieve its goal of saving as many lives around the world as possible.

For all of its occasional, spectacle-oriented flaws, the movie benefits greatly from its dedication to shooting in real locations. Its story takes it around the globe, from London and Northern Italy to Iceland and Lisbon, and Harper’s commitment to shooting as much as he can on the ground in those cities prevents Heart of Stone from feeling overwhelmingly artificial.

On-screen, Gal Gadot delivers one of her best performances in years as Rachel Stone, a character whose empathy allows the actress to tap into the same notes of open-hearted emotion that made her turn in 2017’s Wonder Woman feel so revelatory.

The film is less smarmy and self-satisfied than The Gray Man, and less blandly made than Red Notice. Even more importantly, the palpable desire of its director and star to make something in the vein of the spy movies of the ‘90s imbues it with a clear, commendable creative spirit. That doesn’t mean Heart of Stone is perfect — far from it — but its oddly sweet rhythm is surprisingly easy to get into.

