X users declaring war against woke culture as German daycares as they promote small children to explore their gender preferences inappropriately 

Unfortunately, the woke agenda has gotten itself into the heart of Europe. It appears that German daycares are promoting small children to explore their sexuality by teaching them to “touch” each other. Furthermore, this should be highly unacceptable in a civil and functional society.

According to Fox News, in Germany, some daycare centers are considering or have already introduced “s*xual exploration rooms” for children to engage in these sorts of activities. Following that, reports suggest that two nurseries in North Rhine-Westphalia are creating “safe spaces” for children to explore self-discovery.

In addition to this, the North Rhine-Westphalia children’s ministry, led by Josephine Paul of the Green Party, responds to inquiries from Die Welt, stating that preventing “s*xual behavior by children” was not possible. Furthermore, they had no plans to intervene with the daycare centers.

Is it appropriate to teach small children these sorts of things?

It's almost as if predators are drawn to professions that allow them unsupervised contact with their prey. — Jay at AmericanTorah.com (@AmericanTorah) August 23, 2023

X users state that the woke agenda is allowing predators who prey on children to make this into a reality. Following that, these people will have contact that is not known to their parents fully. This could be something more dangerous than it seems. Conservatives are showing their concerns towards these German children.

Absosmurfly. — Built To Last (@nexusothecrisis) August 23, 2023

However, there are now talks among the conservatives to use reasons like these to actually start a war against the woke mob. Furthermore, the user states that there are not many solid reasons to start a war, but this is one of them. Others seem to agree with this sentiment as children should be left alone.

As a German resident, sadly I can confirm. — Reality_bites ❎ (@x_red_pill_x) August 23, 2023

For many, they are hoping that this isn’t real. Unfortunately for them, this is a very real reality. Germans are informing their peers on X the bad news on this. Regardless, it seems that parents who disapprove of such things would not have much say towards their own children.

