Harry’s powerful desire to reincarnate as an elephant

During his interview with Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry discussed the afterlife with a funny twist since he reveals he would want to reincarnate as an elephant!

As if he is not big enough in stature or perhaps he does not feel big enough in real life that he would want to reincarnate as an elephant? The interviewer did not ask why to the answer from Harry who also wrote in his memoir of some incidents in a tent surrounded by wild life.

Elephant Reincarnate

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex responded to the Colbert Questionert, a staple of Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On January 10, the day of his book ‘Spare’ worldwide’s publication, Prince Harry made an appearance on the talk show to discuss his memoir. Yet he was not as nasty as the memoir itself towards the Royal Family, and did not want to reincarnate as a King or something.

Harry told Colbert, in a casual manner, he like reincarnation.

- Advertisement -

What do you believe will happen when we pass away? Harry was asked as part of the 15-question interview.

“What do you think happens when we die?” Colbert asked his guest as part of the 15-question interview. “I think we become animals,” Prince Harry replied in a lighthearted tone, with a laugh.

“No, that’s great. similar to how humans reincarnate? Do you have a favourite animal that you’d like to return as?” Colbert asked a question. Harry said, “Probably an elephant,” without pausing.

In Spare, he wrote about his third date with his wife Meghan Markle in 2016. They went for a camping trip to Botswana, and what it was like to hear wild animals just outside their tent as they snuggled up to sleep on the first night.

Holding Meghan Tight

“We stared at the roof, listening, talking, watching moon shadows flutter across the nylon. Then, a loud munching sound. Meg bolted upright. What’s that?” he wrote in the book.

- Advertisement -

He said it was an elephant and reassured Meghan it was safe.

“Soon after, the tent shook from a loud roar. Lions.”

“Are we going to be OK?” he said she asked, to which he replied, “Yes, don’t worry.”

“She lay down, put her head on my chest. Trust me, I told her. I’ll keep you safe,” he said, while Harry may have been dreaming he is the elephant, in the house?

Read More News

- Advertisement -

NOTE: Photo of Harry and Colbert is from Youtube

Related Posts