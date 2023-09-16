iPhone 12 banned in France due to higher radioactive emissions, users concerned 

The popular iPhone 12 model has been banned in France after several years of it being sold world wide. It appears that the phone emits higher radioactive emissions than is allowed when it comes to consumer goods. Those who are using the device are showing concerns as they are worried.

According to Macrumors, France’s regulatory body, ANFR, will evaluate the impact of Apple’s software update on the electromagnetic emissions from its devices. If the update proves effective in aligning the emissions with European standards in France, the order to withdraw the model from the market will be lifted.

However, France recently directed Apple to cease ‌iPhone 12‌ sales and rectify existing devices to comply with electromagnetic radiation regulations. This increase in emissions, linked to Apple’s software updates and not present at the ‌iPhone 12‌ launch in 2020, prompted the action. While radiation levels exceeded standards, they were deemed safe for use by consumers.

In response, Apple instructed its support staff to avoid volunteering information and reassure concerned customers about rigorous product safety testing.

It only concerns the iPhone 12 and not the 12 mini, 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max — Ismaël (@Ismascarade) September 14, 2023

The coverage regarding the phone’s radioactivity is apparently limited to the iPhone 12. Users state that the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 pro and iPhone 12 pro max lineups are not affected by this. However, the standard baseline model is arguably the most popular option, as it is for every subsequent iPhone that was released after that.

Barely anyone is talking about it in the tech community — System Settings (@app_settings) September 14, 2023

Some users state that this is no longer breaking news as the issue has already been known for a few days. Despite this, many are complaining that the tech community isn’t talking about this problem enough. The device could potentially be dangerous, but others state that Apple will release a software update to rectify the issue.

this has been occurring only since the last OS update — edfline (@edfline) September 15, 2023

Others are stating that it is rather peculiar that this information is out only after three years the phone is released. However, X user’s state that this is in lieu of the latest software update Apple released. One of the probable reasons is that it might emit stronger radioactive waves when the signal is low.

