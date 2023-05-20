Jade Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger arrested for assaulting police

It has been reported that Jade Jagger has been arrested in Ibiza after being accused of assaulting several cops. The daughter of Rolling Stone star Mick Jagger had allegedly assaulted several cops during an incident at a restaurant in the Ibizan capital recently.

According to the Spanish press, Jagger apparently spent a night in the cell with her new beau after the alleged incident. They are due to appear in court today. Jagger, 51 was with her new boyfriend when she reportedly started acting ” aggressively and violently ” at the restaurant.

Jade Jagger

Chaos in Ibiza restaurant

Jagger’s companion allegedly started to yell and threaten other diners after a clash with the restaurant’s staff. A witness told Mirror that the cops arrested two people the night before, a man and a woman in Ibiza.

Sources told MailOnline that Anthony Hinkson, Jade’s companion was behaving “erratically” before his arrest. The 31-year-old then went to an up-market clothes shop to buy a designer dress worth more than 2,000 euros as an impromptu gift for a waitress in a nearby restaurant.

He berated passers-by before the cops were contacted and arrived at the La Oliva where the waitress works. Hinkson was forced to the ground after he allegedly assaulted a cop before being taken away in handcuffs.

Jewellery designer Jade, who broke up with her ex-husband two years ago allegedly accused the cops of being racist. She was said to have pushed a cop before being arrested herself.

Jagger Under Influence of Alcohol

She is reported to have scratched an officer and sworn at police, saying: “You have to respect me,” during the incident.

According to the Spanish press, Jagger was under the influence of alcohol at that time.

Two months ago, Jagger announced that she was making changes to her life. She told her followers on social media that she was stepping away from her jewellery business, which she set up in 1996.

