VP Kamala Harris is ready to take over the presidency

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, VP Kamala Harris reaffirmed her readiness to step into the presidency if needed, addressing mounting concerns over President Joe Biden’s age, currently 81.

“There’s no question about that. I am ready to serve,” Harris declared, emphasizing her capability to lead, a sentiment echoed by those who have witnessed her in action.

Her statements come against the backdrop of a report released by special counsel Robert Hur, following a year-long investigation into allegations of Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

While the report found no grounds for charges, it characterized Biden as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory,” citing instances where he reportedly forgot key details, including his tenure as vice president and the passing of his son, Beau.

“To be honest, when the question was posed, I couldn’t help but think, it’s none of their business. I certainly don’t require anyone to jog my memory about when he passed away.”

Kamala is ready if Biden’s memory fails

Biden vehemently refuted these allegations in a recent televised address to the nation, asserting, “My memory is fine. Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president.”

Despite Biden’s assurances, concerns about his age persist, posing a significant political hurdle as he seeks a second term in office.

According to a Monmouth University poll conducted in October, a substantial number of voters (76%) believe Biden is too old to effectively serve another term as president.

Further exacerbating these concerns, an NBC News poll from February revealed that an equal percentage of voters harbor reservations about Biden’s mental and physical well-being.

VP Harris, who has expressed her preparedness to assume the role of commander-in-chief, if necessary, reiterated her confidence in Biden during an appearance on “Face the Nation,” stating that he “is going to be fine.”

Cover Photo: YouTube