Kate Beckinsale slams haters who are ‘constantly bullying’ her online

Actress Kate Beckinsale has expressed her frustration with the individuals who flood her Instagram comments with negativity. In recent days, the British actress has been using her social media platform to shed light on survivors of assault and their courage in coming forward.

In a video she shared from a 2019 appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Beckinsale captioned her post saying that for the people who have been following her stories recently, they have gained some insight into the constant negativity and bullying on Instagram.

Beckinsale: Gratitude for overwhelming support

She went on to convey two main points. First, she expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and kindness she has received from strangers, which greatly outweighs the negative comments. Second, she shared a heartwarming story from a few years ago when she appeared on “The Tonight Show” and talked about a fake sneeze.

A mother messaged her, explaining that her non-verbal autistic 7-year-old son had become fixated on the sneezing clip, repeatedly requested it, and then uttered his first-ever word, “Achoo,” thanks to it. Beckinsale thanked her followers and especially the woman who shared this touching story, emphasizing that interactions like these are the reason she remains on social media and believes in the inherent goodness of people.

Slamming haters

However, she also directed a sharp comment at the negative commenters, particularly those who hold sexist views, stating that a gift in the sense of a poo wrapped in some sweating cling film, unless they are a farty t–ty male who believes women should stay in the kitchen or some other irritation.

Following her post, Beckinsale disabled comments on her account after re-sharing a post from “Cheer Up Luv,” which alluded to recent allegations against Russell Brand regarding sexual assault and rape. “Cheer Up Luv” is a photo series and platform that raises awareness about instances of sexual harassment in public spaces.

