Are you looking for love this year? Here are some dating trends that you need to know about in 2023

Hoping to find the love this year? Then check out some of the top dating trends of 2023. Terms like guard railing and fasting may be just the thing that you need to know about to make sure you don’t get your heart broken yet again. (Excerpt taken from my imperfect life.com)

In 2022 we saw trends like workout wooing, and dry dating and including your hobbies as part of your dates and outings. Here are some more interesting concepts:

Open Casting

This one was born from Love Island, where people talk about the specific type of person they are attracted to. Dating expert Malread Malloy says,

“It will be all about ‘open casting’. This basically means thinking outside the box when it comes to dating and sex, especially with people that are not your usual type.” He says that by doing this you could get better connections instead of sticking to what you have always known.

Guard Railing

These days people don’t want to waste time with hoping and wondering where things are going. People want everything to be crystal clear. Dating apps like Hinge have even added a ‘relationship goals’ segment so everyone can be upfront about what they are looking for.

“It means being super clear about what you need emotionally and being more intentional about how you put yourself out there.”

Work/life/love balance

A lot of this is due to the pandemic, many people no longer want to prioritize only, work. Rest and play is coming out tops these days especially with Gen Z and millennials.

“The trend for love/life balance will see career ambitions no longer top of them list. Research has found that 33% of people are no longer willing to date someone who has a very demanding job. It’s becoming important to be on the same wavelength about finding balance,” said Malloy.

