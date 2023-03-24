Man’s quest to look like David Beckham backfires, leaving him with $17,000 debt

Sometimes we may have peculiar dreams, and some who have the money are able to do it. Case in point, this man who has a quest to look like David Beckham, only for it to backfire and leave him in $17,000 debt. To top it all off, he spent $24,000 to fulfil that said quest.

A few years back, Jack Johnson, spent approximately £20,000 ($24,000) on an eyebrow lift, teeth veneers, lip fillers, cheek fillers, Botox injections in his forehead. He also had tan injections by taking out loans. He came forward to discuss the impact it had on his life and has revealed that he has ceased having any further medical work done.

Twitter users rush to comment about the David Beckham look alike

Why spend all that money when he can simply identify as Beckham — 🇸🇦 ياسر (@Yaserlfc2) March 22, 2023

It appears that many are still oblivious to the fact that Jack is undergoing the process of gender change. The fact still remains that many are saying that he does not look anywhere near to how David Beckham looks. Furthermore, some are citing that he can simply just identify as whatever he wants to be.

😅🤣😂 — Karen Teggart (@TeggartKaren) March 23, 2023

Moreover, people are not too keen with this kind of news. Another person recommends that he purchase this lookalike mask for only $27. That option can save him over $20,000. The commenter claims that this would make him look a lot better than going through all of the unnecessary surgeries.

David Debtham. — Harvey Specter (@Specter__Harvey) March 22, 2023

There are some mean comments citing that he looks like a more “overweight” version of the footballer. One Twitter user came up with the name “David Beckham with a side of ham.” While another states that he is “David Debtham.”

Jack’s new quest: To look like Victoria Beckham

Following the whole David Beckham incident, Jack, who now intends to change his name to Victoria through deed poll, announced that they are now on the NHS waiting list for gender reassignment surgery.

Jack also states that it has been an emotional journey, and their goal is to resemble Victoria Beckham, whom they admire for her fashion sense. Additionally, Jack revealed that they purchased a pair of high heels that Victoria Beckham designed, which they saved up for using their benefit money.

